In 2018 LR case, ex-teacher guilty of hiding crimes

A woman who was a third-grade teacher at a Little Rock charter school when she was arrested in 2018 on federal drug and gun charges pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of concealing her boyfriend's crimes.

U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. accepted a guilty plea from Shernetta Bogard, who is also known as Shernetta Robinson, to a charge of misprision of a felony. She admitted allowing her boyfriend to store cocaine, drug paraphernalia and guns in her home in the Pleasant Forest neighborhood without reporting him.

Bogard, now 41, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2018, when federal agents executed a search warrant at her home at 4 Silver Fir Court, looking for her boyfriend, Sabin McCuien, who they believed lived there.

Officers found 5.3 pounds of cocaine, the type of drug paraphernalia used by large-scale drug dealers and six guns -- at least two fully loaded with bullets in the chamber -- alongside children's toys.

McCuien pleaded guilty earlier Thursday to a charge of conspiring from 2016 through 2018 to possess and distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine.

At the time of raid, Bogard was a teacher at Little Rock Preparatory Academy at 1616 S. Spring St. She lived in the house with her three children, then ages 6, 17 and 20. She told officers that McCuien hadn't lived there for three or four months, but an officer who is part of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force testified that officers had seen McCuien there about two weeks before the search.

The officer, Steven Briggs, also testified in 2018 that officers found most of McCuien's belongings in a downstairs room near the garage, where a bag full of cocaine sat on a tire of McCuien's vehicle, inches from a child's scooter. Briggs said officers also found money-counting machines, heat sealers used for bags of drugs and digital scales throughout the home.

He showed a judge photographs of a downstairs room where cocaine residue, a razor blade, six guns and high-capacity magazines lay in plain sight. Briggs said a loaded gun found on a couch had a round in the chamber and was set so that a mere squeeze of the trigger, even by a 6-year-old's tiny hand, could fire it.

An attorney for Bogard said in 2018 that she and her children came and went from the house using a route that avoided the "man cave" downstairs. But Briggs said agents also found holsters and ammunition in the upstairs bedroom where Bogard slept.

According to testimony at that hearing, Bogard had been pregnant with her youngest child six years earlier while living in a house south of Sweet Home where her boyfriend at that time, 37-year-old David Tidwell, was shot to death while she and her two daughters were home. She was later convicted of a misprision charge in that incident.

Bogard was released into her mother's custody in 2018, pending trial. Moody allowed her to remain free on bond, pending sentencing, after Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner said Thursday that she didn't object.

Bogard, who was represented by attorney Caitlin Bennett of the James Law Firm, faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 at sentencing.

Both Bogard and McCuien had been scheduled to be tried by a federal jury beginning July 13.