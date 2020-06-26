Martin officially a Phillie

Arkansas shorststop Casey Martin returns to the dugout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during the Hogs' 7-5 win over Gonzaga at Baum-Walker Stadium. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin was the Philadelphia Phillies' second overall pick in this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

On Thursday, Martin signed with the Phillies, reportedly for second-round money.

Martin's signing bonus will be $1.3 million, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com. The suggested value for the 87th overall pick in this year's draft is $689,300.

The Phillies drafted Martin in the third round of draft June 11, but because Philadelphia didn't have a second-round pick, Martin was the team's highest selection behind first-round pitcher Mick Abel.

Martin had been projected to be drafted as early as the first round. On June 12, Martin said he and the Phillies had agreed to terms that were "a fair amount for where I was picked and for my value."

The Phillies have yet to announce Martin's signing, but Little Rock-based Frontline Athlete Management, which represents Martin, tweeted a photo of Martin signing his paperwork Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Chronicle reported last week that the Houston Astros strongly considered selecting Martin with their first pick in the draft, 72nd overall, but the sides were unable to agree to financial terms. The Phillies selected him 15 picks later.

"There was just no way we were going to pass up that combination of tools there," Phillies scouting director Brian Barber told philliesnation.com after the draft. "So whether it was signability for some teams ... whether it was their lack of belief in the hit tools, [I'm] not really worried about it. All I know is we were super excited to have the opportunity to select Casey."

Martin and outfielder Heston Kjerstad were Arkansas' only draft picks this year. Kjerstad was drafted second overall by the Baltimore Orioles and has yet to sign.

Martin and Kjerstad were freshman All-Americans in 2018 when they helped Arkansas to the first of two consecutive trips to the College World Series. Martin led the Razorbacks with a .345 batting average that season, but his draft stock declined some as a sophomore when he batted .286 with 79 strikeouts, and committed an SEC-leading 23 errors in his first season playing shortstop.

Martin batted .271 with 2 home runs and 10 RBI, and had a .928 fielding percentage in 15 games before his junior season was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm just grateful to have an opportunity to continue my baseball career and move on to the next level," Martin said earlier this month. "I think it's time. And like I said, I'm just really grateful for the opportunity that they are taking a chance on me."

Martin's signing came after the Razorbacks officially lost the first of three signees to pro baseball. Masyn Winn, a right-handed pitcher and shortstop from Kingwood High School near Houston, signed with the St. Louis Cardinals for a reported bonus of $2.1 million, according to Callis.

That bonus is 56.8% greater than the suggested value of $1.33 million for Winn's position in the draft, 54th overall.

"A dream come true but it's only the beginning!" Winn wrote on Twitter. "Time to work!"

Winn was one of two Arkansas signees drafted by the Cardinals in the second round. St. Louis also selected Watson Chapel right-handed pitcher Markevian "Tink" Hence 63rd overall who finalized a deal with the team Thursday.

David Calabrese, a Canadian outfielder who signed with the Razorbacks and was drafted 82nd overall by the Los Angeles Angels, is expected to sign professionally.

"Obviously we lost a few kids at both ends -- kids that were already in our program, and three that were going to hopefully be here," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said June 12, "but we knew we were probably going to lose those three."