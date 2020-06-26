Nine felony charges filed after LR search

Little Rock police arrested a man on nine felony charges after a Thursday search found what appeared to be a drug operation in his apartment, according to a report.

Police executed a search warrant about 10:15 a.m. on Joseph Phillips III, 27, at the Crossing at Nandina Apartments on 1 Nandina Circle. Officers reported finding two loaded firearms, 20 pounds of marijuana, 170 grams of MDMA and assorted drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Phillips was served with a federal warrant and arrested at the address, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where no bail was set and is charged with felony possession of MDMA; felony possession of marijuana; two felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm; two felony counts of possession of firearms by certain persons; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; felony maintaining drug premises; and felony distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities.

LR man, 21, jailed on burglary count

A Little Rock man is accused of breaking into a store early Thursday, according to a police report.

Police said Tevin Killingsworth, 21, matched the description of a man who broke into a Family Dollar store at 2 a.m. Thursday. He was taken into custody at 10:40 a.m. at 10423 Chicot Road, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony commercial burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft of property.

NLR woman said to assault deputy

Pulaski County deputies reported that a North Little Rock woman assaulted a deputy Thursday morning.

According to a report, officers responded to a domestic-violence call in the 1000 block of Metahula Boulevard about 12:40 a.m.,where deputies spoke with Rachael Robertson, 30.

According to a report, Robertson appeared intoxicated and became violent, yelling and screaming until deputies attempted to arrest her. She then struggled with them and assaulted a deputy, according to the report.

Deputies found MDMA in Robertson's purse, the report said.

Robertson was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she has no bail set and is charged with felony possession of MDMA, felony battery of a law enforcement officer and four misdemeanor charges.