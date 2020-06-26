Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Clinton Shawn Dees, 45, of 14481 It'll Do Road in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine and continuing criminal enterprise. Dees was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• August Charles Defoe, 42, of 13435 Faux Road in Gravette was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Defoe was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Philip Noble Jaax, 39, of 1570 Humboldt St. in Denver, Colo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with two filing false reports of criminal wrong doing. Jaax was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Emmanuel Maurice Smith, 18, of 3595 N. Carlsbad Terrace in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Smith was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Larry Benjamin Guidry, 19, of 2563 Hilburn Court in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Guidry was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Jaime Can Ford, 40, of 235 Benton Drive in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Ford was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jennifer Nicole Wilson, 36, of 2494 Christina Circle in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Wilson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Shea Jacob Chopper, 23, of 305 1/2 E. Franklin St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Chopper was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jose McGuire, 32, of 1602 Juniper Circle in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of firearm by certain persons. McGuire was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.