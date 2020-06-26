Petitioners lose ruling in ballot-access case

Gary Fults (left) and Dan Whitfield are shown in this composite courtesy photo. Fults wants to run for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives, while Whitfield wants to run for the U.S. Senate. (Courtesy photo / Gary Fults For State Representative District 27 Facebook/El Dorado News-Times )

A judge has ruled against two men who sought access to Arkansas' general election ballot as independent candidates after, they say, coronavirus restrictions kept them from collecting enough signatures by a May 1 deadline to qualify.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker sided with Secretary of State John Thurston, who said the state didn't cause the hardships that interfered with the men's petition-gathering efforts and denied that the state's ballot-access requirements are overly burdensome for independent candidates.

Baker held a nonjury trial May 27 on a lawsuit filed April 29 by Dan Whitfield of Bella Vista, who hoped to unseat U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, and Gary Fults of Hensley, who wanted to run for the District 27 House seat that includes Bryant and East End.

Whitfield turned in petitions containing 6,514 signatures of registered voters by May 1, saying he was confident that if he had more time or social-distancing requirements hadn't slowed down canvassing efforts, he could have obtained the required 10,000 valid signatures by the deadline.

Fults was required to submit petitions bearing the valid signatures of at least 286 registered voters in the House district, but instead turned in 128.

Both men contended that the effects of the pandemic, coupled with the state's overly strict ballot-access rules for independents, made it impossible for them to submit the adequate number of signatures by the deadline, in violation of their constitutional rights.

They had 90 days, starting Feb. 1, to collect and submit the signatures.

Whitfield testified that he gathered signatures at events that were expected to draw large crowds until Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state emergency on March 11 because of the virus. Fults testified that he was sick the entire month of February and wasn't able to collect any signatures by the time of the emergency declaration, which prompted people to stay home even though no stay-at-home directive was issued. He said he was able to obtain 62 signatures by mail, but couldn't afford to send petitions to everyone in his district.

Anyone seeking political office in Arkansas as an independent must submit a political practices pledge, an affidavit of eligibility and a notice of candidacy during a one-week period, which for the 2020 general election was Nov. 4-12 last year.

Those seeking a statewide office also must submit petitions signed by at least 3% of the state's registered voters or 10,000 signatures, whichever is less, by May 1. Baker said that for the 2020 election cycle, the 10,000 signatures required for statewide offices amounts to about 0.58% of registered voters.

She said independent candidates for the state House of Representatives, like Fults, must turn in signatures equaling 3% of the registered voters in the district, up to 2,000 signatures.

All the signatures have to be collected between Feb. 1 and May 1.

Whitfield, Fults and four other independent candidates asked Hutchinson in April to reduce the number of signatures required because of the amount of time lost to the coronavirus, but Hutchinson responded only to say he had asked his legal counsel to review the request.

Whitfield and Fults asked Baker to order Thurston to accept 20% to 30% of the normal number of signatures required to allow them ballot access.

Baker wrote that while social-distancing measures "have unquestionably affected [the candidates'] ability to collect signatures," the question is, to what degree?

She concluded that the pandemic and the state's response to it undoubtedly hindered both men's efforts. But when considering how the response, coupled with the state's ballot-access scheme, affected the men's constitutional rights, she said, "the Court determines that, although not trivial, this burden cannot be characterized as severe."