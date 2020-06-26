Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigating death of Greenland man as possible homicide

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

FAYETTEVILLE — Police are investigating the death of Frederico McDaniel as a homicide resulting from a shooting, according to a news release.

Officers found McDaniel, 30, of Greenland, at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday lying under a tree at 296 N. Platinum Drive, according to the news release.

Police said Thursday the death is being investigated as a homicide.

McDaniel’s body is being sent to the Arkansas Crime lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT