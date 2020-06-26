Pulaski County jail tests 101 people for covid-19

The Pulaski County jail this week tested a total of 101 detainees and employees for covid-19 through a local health care provider, although results of those tests were not available Thursday.

The additional testing in the state's largest county jail comes as two county jails in Northwest Arkansas have experienced outbreaks of covid-19 recently. More than 200 detainees and staff members at the Benton County jail have tested positive, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office expects to offer tests to detainees on a weekly basis going forward, according to a spokesman, unless the recent tests reveal positive cases among the jail population, which would require a more concerted testing effort.

Nevertheless, the jail has tested only a small percentage of its population for covid-19. When accounting for an earlier round of testing that happened at the end of April, the jail has tested a total of 259 detainees and staff members since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office, Mitch McCoy, said jail officials face multiple obstacles in their testing mission.

McCoy said that although jail officials can explain to detainees the importance of getting tested for the virus, they cannot force someone to take a test.

"You would need a court order for that," McCoy said.

He also emphasized that unlike the relatively static population of a state prison, individuals routinely come and go at the jail as detainees are booked into the facility and later released.

"A person that we are planning to test on Tuesday may bond out before Tuesday," McCoy said.

When asked about the hundreds of tests that have been conducted at prisons in the state, such as the Cummins Unit and the Forrest City federal prison, in response to outbreaks, McCoy suggested that if the jail found positive cases, it would work with the state Department of Health on how to proceed.

The sheriff's office expects to receive the results today from the 101 recent tests.

Although the test results have not come back, McCoy said, "there's no evidence at this point that we have widespread covid-19 throughout the facility."

An outside health care provider, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, conducted the latest round of testing, according to McCoy. He was unable to provide a breakdown of how many inmates were tested versus employees.

Prisons and jails throughout Arkansas have struggled to control outbreaks of covid-19. There have been more than a dozen deaths at the lockups.

As of Thursday, 11 inmates at the Cummins Unit, one inmate at a Pine Bluff state prison and one staff member at Central Arkansas Community Corrections in Little Rock had died of covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

According to the latest numbers released by the Department of Health, there are 188 active covid-19 cases among detainees at the Benton County jail, along with 13 active cases among the staff. At the Washington County jail, 18 detainees and one staff member are listed as active covid-19 cases.

The Pulaski County jail is the largest county jail in the state. The current jail's population is between 800 and 900 detainees, according to McCoy. The jail has the capacity to hold more than 1,200 people.

The jail has implemented temperature and pulse-oxidation screenings for new arrivals in an attempt to prevent a detainee from carrying the virus into the facility. In-person visitation at the jail has been suspended since March.

In May, a Pulaski County jail inmate was placed in a negative-pressure room when booked into the facility because Little Rock police had informed jail authorities before the booking that the individual had recently tested positive for covid-19.

An unidentified employee of the Pulaski County sheriff's office tested positive in late April, but the sheriff's office said at the time that the employee had not reported to work in more than two weeks for unrelated reasons.

A spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health, Danyelle McNeill, deferred questions about the recent testing at the jail to the sheriff's office.