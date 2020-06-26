State asked to look at Hardy shooting

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement agencies have requested that the Arkansas State Police investigate a Wednesday police shooting, according to a state police news release.

Officers with the Hardy Police Department initially were called to 3440 U.S. 62/412 at 6:45 p.m. where Jerod White, 28, was seen outside with a gun, the release said. He fired at officers when they arrived, according to the release.

The Hardy officers retreated, and after receiving backup from other agencies, authorities were able to communicate with White by phone to negotiate his surrender, the release said.

Just before 10 p.m., White left the residence where he had sought shelter and again shot at officers, with officers returning fire, wounding him, the release said.

White was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition, the release said.