WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks Tuesday April 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily update about the corona virus in Arkansas. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/415governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 18,062 Friday morning, according to a state website. Though Hutchinson on Thursday said 242 people had died as a result of covid-19, the website reported 240 deaths Friday morning.

