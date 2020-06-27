Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:02 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Terrance Martin, 43, and Jessika Rainey, 33, both of Sherwood.

Savannah Cope-Christman, 28, and Justin Huber, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Shuntae Ingram, 39, of Mabelvale and Johnnie Walker, 35, of Little Rock.

James Bailey, 26, and Destiny Lozano, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jacqueline Sheesley, 26, of Maumelle and Jacob D'abadie, 29, of Alexander.

Jimmy Lunsford, 54, and Marva Willis, 60, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-2075. Jamie D. Huntsman v. John K. Huntsman.

20-2076. Kedria Johnson v. Marcus Johnson.

GRANTED

20-1249. Romonia Grady v. Robert Grady.

