Marriage Licenses
Terrance Martin, 43, and Jessika Rainey, 33, both of Sherwood.
Savannah Cope-Christman, 28, and Justin Huber, 37, both of North Little Rock.
Shuntae Ingram, 39, of Mabelvale and Johnnie Walker, 35, of Little Rock.
James Bailey, 26, and Destiny Lozano, 24, both of Little Rock.
Jacqueline Sheesley, 26, of Maumelle and Jacob D'abadie, 29, of Alexander.
Jimmy Lunsford, 54, and Marva Willis, 60, both of Little Rock.
Divorces
FILED
20-2075. Jamie D. Huntsman v. John K. Huntsman.
20-2076. Kedria Johnson v. Marcus Johnson.
GRANTED
20-1249. Romonia Grady v. Robert Grady.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.