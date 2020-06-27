Getting it straight

Robert Merner, police chief of Portsmouth, N.H., said his department used a drone to monitor a man who was legally openly carrying an AR-15-style rifle as he watched a June 4 Black Lives Matters protest. An "In the news" item in Friday's editions incorrectly described the man as a demonstrator.
