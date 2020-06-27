I-30 bridge to get maintenance work

Maintenance to the bridge deck on Interstate 30 near Malvern will require a temporary lane closure, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Crews will close the inside eastbound lane of I-30 over the Ouachita River from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday -Wednesday.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.
