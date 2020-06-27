• Gene Dodaro, comptroller general of the U.S. Government Accountability Office, told a congressional panel that his mother, who died in February 2018, was among the 1.1 million deceased people who were sent $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks by the Internal Revenue Service.

• Tim Walters, 53, a Maryland man who organized rallies to pressure Gov. Larry Hogan to lift the state's coronavirus pandemic stay-home order, says he has tested positive for the virus and is refusing to tell public-health officials who he had contact with so they can do contact tracing.

• Ron Barbosa of Carrolton, Texas, who is married to a doctor and refused to attend a surprise birthday party for his daughter-in-law during the coronavirus pandemic, said his parents, both in their 80s, and his sister are among 18 people who have since tested positive for the virus.

• Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's prime minister, is postponing her wedding next month because the date conflicts with a European Union summit on the 27-member bloc's budget, saying she must "take care of my work and take care of Denmark's interests."

• Eric Buschow, a Ventura County, Calif., sheriff's captain, said three people, part of a family of eight fishing near the slippery crags and small beaches along the Pacific Coast Highway, died when a wave swept them off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean.

• Jonty Bravery of Ealing in west London, a mentally ill 18-year-old who threw a 6-year-old boy off the 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery, will spend at least 15 years in custody for attempted murder and may never be released, a judge ruled.

• Lisa Cox, spokesman for Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, said about 600 patients seeking authorization to buy medical marijuana had their paperwork signed by a person impersonating a doctor who is now under investigation.

• Xavier Elizondo, 47, a former Chicago police sergeant convicted of conspiring with another officer to use bogus search warrants to raid homes and steal cash and drugs, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Sandy Cox, the mayor of Lakeway, Texas, about 20 miles west of Austin, said about 300 high school students were exposed to the coronavirus at "Pongfest," a large weekend party held June 20, with some already testing positive for the virus.