Loved or loathed, Wallace feels right

LONG POND, Pa. -- Being an agent of change in NASCAR cuts both ways for Bubba Wallace.

He is seen as a hero to some, particularly those who have longed for a Black driver to shake things up in a predominantly white sport. To others, the 26-year-old Wallace represents something else entirely and he has seen plenty of haters out on social media over his career. It has intensified in recent days.

He has brushed them off, especially the ones accusing Wallace or his No. 43 team of being involved in a hoax, of somehow being behind the garage door rope fashioned as a noose that was found in their garage stall at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway last weekend.

"You quickly realize," Wallace said Friday, "they don't give a dn about you and I don't give a dn about them."

Wallace helped spark NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its races and venues. That is seen as a significant change for the 72-year-old stock car series with its core Southern fan base, but then came the noose and a federal investigation that determined Wallace had not been the target of a hate crime.

He's been besieged with media requests and made the rounds on morning talk shows and chatted with late night hosts. Wallace even unified the sport when every one of the 40 teams on the grid lined up with Wallace and their series in an effort to show they do not and will not tolerate racism.

"It's just what I feel in my heart, what feels right," Wallace said . "I'm finally voicing my opinion on the tough subjects that a lot of people are afraid to touch on. I'm not afraid to speak my mind. I've done it and gotten in trouble and learned from it. People that know me, I'm 100% raw and real."

He would also like some of his fame to lead to more sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He's not going to change his approach for them.

"Ever since I've been speaking out, I haven't been thinking about my sponsors," Wallace said. "I've been thinking about me being a human being and standing up for what's right. I would hope that sponsors would see that and back me up on that."

But he's tired. His free time has been chewed up, and there are two more races this weekend for a team that has been running well.

"It's not like I wanted to be in this position or asked to be in this position," Wallace said. "It just kind of happened."

He is grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope; NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated "the noose was real," though it remains unknown who tied it.

"We can't say it was directed toward me, which is good," Wallace said. "But somebody still knows how to tie a noose. Whether they did it as a bad joke or not, who knows? It was good for the public to see. It still won't change some people's minds of me being a hoax. But it is what it is."

NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway this weekend for Cup Series races today and Sunday.

NASCAR at a glance

CUP SERIES

RACE Pocono Organics 325

TIME 2:30 p.m. Central today

TV Fox

RACE Pocono 350

TIME 3 p.m. Central Sunday

TV FS1

TRUCK SERIES

RACE Pocono Organics 150

TIME, 11:30 a.m. Central today

TV FS1

XFINITY SERIES

RACE Pocono Green 225

TIME 11:30 a.m. Sunday

TV FS1

Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to the front of the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - In this June 22, 2020, file photo, Bubba Wallace takes a selfie of himself and of other drivers who had pushed his car to the front in the pits at Talladega Superspeedway before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. The noose found hanging in Wallace's garage stall at Talladega had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday, June 23, in announcing there will be no charges filed in an incident that rocked NASCAR and its only fulltime Black driver. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

This photo provided by NASCAR shows the noose found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The discovery prompted a federal investigation that determined the rope had been there since at least last October. (NASCAR via AP)

