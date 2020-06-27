Relative charged over damaged auto

Little Rock police say a man is facing a charge over damage done to a relative's vehicle.

Police officers responded about 9 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 4700 block of Charles Bussey Avenue where a woman told them 42-year-old Brian Clark, her relative, had damaged her vehicle, the report said.

Officers observed what they called "severe" damage and arrested Clark at the scene, according to the report.

Clark was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail set and is charged with felony criminal mischief.