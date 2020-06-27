Man shot at North Little Rock funeral dies; police investigate

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A man died Thursday of injuries suffered in a June 19 shooting, according to a news release from police spokesman officer Joe Green.

Ray Angelo Boyd, 52, was shot during a funeral at Superior Funeral Services at 5017 W. Broadway in North Little Rock.

Police said all of the people involved in the shooting were family members.

An injured female was treated at a hospital and released, the news release said.

Detectives have questioned a person of interest in the case, but no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon, according to the release.

An investigation will continue, but it is not a homicide investigation, Green said.