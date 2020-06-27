Javi Cordero (from left) and Tarika Powell of Black Collective Voice walk and talk with Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins on Friday inside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in that city. (AP/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle protesters resist zone tear-down

SEATTLE — Crews arrived with heavy equipment Friday at an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up more than a week ago by demonstrators, but the work was halted when some protesters resisted by climbing atop the makeshift structures.

Stefanie Formas, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jenny Durkan, said the city’s goal is to improve access to the area for residents and that city officials would discuss the move with protest organizers.

The collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone was formed after clashes with police who tear-gassed people protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Durkan has expressed support for the protest. But after several shootings in the area, Durkan said the city would wind down the protest zone, at first by encouraging demonstrators to leave.

The work crews intended to remove the wooden barricades and preserve any artwork painted on them, Sam Zimbabwe, city transportation director, told journalist Omari Salisbury, who has been livestreaming the protest.

A number of protesters remained camped in tents outside the East Precinct. The city has not given a timeline for officers’ return to the building.

Mueller witness sentenced for sex abuse

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Lebanese-American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also acknowledged possessing child pornography.

Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between Russians and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team. In the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of American hostages held in the Middle East.

Nader also agreed to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Czech boy he abused, who is now an adult and testified at Friday’s sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria by phone.

The current case against Nader began in 2018 when images were found on his phone after it was confiscated under a search warrant connected to the Mueller investigation. Parts of the sentencing papers detailing Nader’s testimony to the special counsel remain blacked out.

Nader apologized for his actions at Friday’s hearing.

“I have listened to what’s been said about me,” he said. “I can say I am sincerely, deeply sorry for the suffering I have caused.”

Ouster sought for courts’ Jackson statue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White plans to ask county officials to remove statues of Andrew Jackson that stand in front of two county courthouses.

White issued a statement about the statues late Thursday, shortly after two men were arrested when the Jackson statue in front of the county courthouse in Kansas City was vandalized.

The statue was spray-painted with expletives and the words “Slave Owner.” The vandalism comes as statues of historic figures have been defaced and torn down across the country during demonstrations against racial injustice.

People who go to the courthouses in Kansas City and Independence are greeted by statues honoring a man who was a slave owner, opposed abolishing slavery and forced thousands of Indian Americans off their land so white settlers could move in, White said.

“As long as these statues remain, our words about fairness, justice and equality will continue to ring hollow for many we serve,” White said.

White plans to ask the Jackson County Legislature to old public hearings to discuss removing the statues.

Twitter removed from Nunes slander suit

HENRICO, Va. — A circuit judge in Virginia this week dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users.

Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled that Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously. Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.

Nunes “seeks to have the court treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of the content provided by others based on its allowing or not allowing certain content to be on its internet platform,” Marshall said in his ruling. “The court refuses to do so.”

Nunes had accused Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”

The newspaper reported that a Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow,” are still defendants in the case.

Nunes’ attorney and his congressional office did not respond to a request for comment.