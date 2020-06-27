NLR teen found dead inside vehicle

Sherwood police said they are investigating a homicide after authorities found the body of a 17-year-old in a vehicle parked on a walking path Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Jeff Hagar identified the victim as Braylen Stone of North Little Rock.
Police responded to calls about a parked vehicle on a walking path off Gap Creek Drive and found the teenager inside the vehicle.
