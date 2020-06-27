Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Keisha Dawn Jester, 31, of 1340 N. Davis in Pea Ridge was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Jester was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Donald R. Thatcher, 71, of 16446 Pin Oak Lane in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Thatcher was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Joshua James Hargroder, 21, of 1510 Golden Jubilee in Centerton was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Hargroder was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Mark Crabtree, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Crabtree was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jeremy Holland, 42, of 2944 Bronco Road in Niotaze, Kan., was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking. Holland was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Zachary Brown, 36, of 1809 Ora Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Brown was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brian Edward Hansen, 47, of 1210 W. Rolling Oaks in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and two counts of possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance and possession of firearm by certain persons. Hansen was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Preston Andrew Howard, 31, of 1315 S. Fourth St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Howard was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Javier James Martinez, 37, of 4211 W. Willowbend in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Martinez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Michael King, 36, of 609 N. Kansas Drive in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of firearm by certain persons. King was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Latrell Richmond, 24, of 2171 E. Peridot Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing. Richmond was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.