FOOTBALL

Clemson: 14 more have virus

Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for covid-19 this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month. Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with covid-19. It said that 28 of those have completed a 10-day isolation period. No one has been hospitalized for the virus, athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said.

Schools drop 'Civil War'

Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name "Civil War" for their rivalry games. The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former athletes. Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name "represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery." Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name. Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes said the schools would collectively reach out to athletes and alumni, as well as the university communities, to consider a new name for the rivalry. The football game between Oregon and Oregon State has been played 123 times and is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country. This season's game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28 in Corvallis.