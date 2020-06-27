100 years ago

June 27, 1920

• Coming to Arkansas when the state was a wilderness, James Madison Moye, more than 100 years old, and believed to be the oldest man in White county, tells many interesting stories of pioneer days in White and St. Francis counties. Mr. Moye made the trip from Haywood, Tenn., where he was born Oct. 2, 1819, in a wagon drawn by oxen. He came to Searcy this week from his home at Sidon, 16 miles from here, in an automobile, and takes as much interest in this new mode of travel as the wonders of the new country 75 years ago.

50 years ago

June 27, 1970

WASHINGTON -- Ethnic cultures of Arkansas and the Southern Plains Indians will headline the Smithsonian Institution's fourth Festival of American Folklife, July 1-5. More than 250 persons will participate, featuring the folk industries, food, music, and crafts from grassroots America in the free celebrations. More than 80 persons from Arkansas will leave this weekend and Monday for Washington. As featured state at this year's event, Arkansas will be allotted a fourth of the exhibition space and is furnishing about a fourth of the exhibition space and is furnishing about a fourth of the folk artists, craftsmen, dancers and musicians (a total of 72 persons.)

25 years ago

June 27, 1995

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's taken a half-dozen years, a pair of trips to the state Supreme Court and $1.5 million in legal fees, but protesters celebrated their first major victory Monday over who should pay for the Washington County waste incinerator that never was. The only thing that appears certain from a 15-page opinion the Supreme Court issued Monday is that the tab doesn't belong to Fayetteville water and sewer customers, each of whom has been paying $2.02 a month since August 1989 for the phantom waste incinerator. The court ruled Monday that the fee is an illegal extraction.

10 years ago

June 27, 2010

• University of Arkansas at Fayetteville employees will spend the next few weeks processing contracts and resetting payroll software to reflect UA System President B. Alan Sugg's decision last week to suspend most employee raises. Meanwhile, administrators searched for ways to ease the impact on the employees. The UA had already notified nearly 2,800 employees that they would be getting pay increases, when Sugg agreed last week to Gov. Mike Beebe's request to fix most salaries at fiscal 2010 levels. Fiscal 2010 ends Wednesday.