Sheriff's office: Body found near Clinton Presidential Park Bridge

A pedestrian walks across the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
A body has been recovered from the Arkansas River in Little Rock, a social media post by the Pulaski County sheriff's office states.
The body was found near the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge, according to the sheriff's office.
Check back for updates.
