Springdale shooting victim dies

SPRINGDALE -- A man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head is being held in connection with capital murder.

David Velazquez-Diaz, 44, is being held in the Washington County Detention Center.

Carol Lorenzo-Oliver, 36, died about 7:40 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Medical Center, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Police Department. Her body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Officers found Lorenzo-Oliver about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday face down in a parking lot of an apartment complex at 1299 Electric Ave.

Lorenzo-Oliver underwent surgery and was on life support with a severe brain injury as of Wednesday evening, police said.

Police traced Velazquez-Diaz to an apartment complex at 405 Sisters Ave. about 8 a.m. Wednesday. He surrendered after about an hour. Velazquez-Diaz told police he went to help Lorenzo-Olivera with her car and "the firearm discharged," according to an arrest report.

Velazquez-Diaz pleaded guilty May 31, 2016, to aggravated assault on a family member, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and a felon in possession of a gun. The conviction stems from a December 2015 arrest when he pointed a loaded gun at his wife and threatened to kill her while the children were in the house, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 20 years, with 12 years suspended, in the state Department of Correction. He also has a drug conviction.

Velazquez-Diaz was released from the Arkansas Department of Correction in October 2017, according to department records.