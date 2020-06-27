State reports 570 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Ten more coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday in Arkansas, increasing the toll to 259. In the past week, 35 covid-19 deaths were registered statewide, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Since the start of the pandemic, Arkansas has tallied 19,310 positive covid-19 tests, an increase of 570 since Friday.

The daily figures, which were provisional and subject to change, typically reflect the 24-hour period ending at about 10 a.m., department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said.

Of the new cases, 11 have been traced to correctional facilities, while 559 originated elsewhere.

The total number of new virus cases on Saturday was higher than the 511 reported the previous Saturday, but lower than Friday’s 678.

The number of new cases “is still quite high [but] it’s not as bad as it has been on some days recently,” said Dr. Joel Tumlison, a Health Department physician consultant for outbreak response. “I think we’re just going to have to wait and see if things are really improving, stabilizing or if they’ll go up again next week.”

Most of the 19,310 people who have tested positive for covid-19 in Arkansas — 13,270 — have already recovered. Another 5,781 are still active.

Tumlison said it’s “a little encouraging” that the overall number of active cases increased by just 74 on Saturday.

With the number of cases rising, it’s crucial for people to take precautions, Tumlison said.

“Wearing a mask, staying six feet away, not gathering in large groups, those kinds of things are the only real mechanisms we have [to guard against the virus],” he said.

“As people are out and about more, as groups are meeting more, as more businesses are open … there’s more opportunity for transmission,” he said. “By the end of this, if you haven’t had close contact with someone with covid-19, you’re going to feel fortunate.”