MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Terms of Hence's deal released

Markevian "Tink" Hence, who was selected by the St. Cardinals in this year's Major League Baseball Draft and signed with the team Thursday, reached a financial agreement with the team that was worth more than his slotted value.

The 6-1 right-handed pitcher was picked 63rd by the Cardinals, which carried a $1,076,330 bonus based off his positioning in the draft. According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Hence's deal was for $1,115,000, nearly $39,000 more than his slot value and closer to the amount slated for the 61st overall pick.

The former Watson Chapel hurler was the second Arkansas Razorback signee to ink a professional deal. Masyn Winn, who was chosen 54th by the Cardinals, signed with the team Wednesday.

-- Erick Taylor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UA gains Oklahoma transfer

Former Oklahoma Sooner Jaquayln Crawford has announced plans to transfer to Arkansas.

He saw action in one game in 2018 and 2019. He played wide receiver before being moved to cornerback. Crawford will be a slot receiver at the University of Arkansas, and he will have two years of eligibility after sitting out the 2020 season.

Crawford, 5-10, 175 pounds, signed with Oklahoma in 2018 over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and numerous other programs out of Rockdale, Texas.

Crawford entered the transfer portal in November.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 athlete and No. 146 overall recruit in the nation in the 2018 class.

MOTOR SPORTS

ASCS national tour hits I-30

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host the American Sprint Car Series' national tour tonight, marking the start of a busy week that will include three special events at the quarter-mile, high-banked oval.

On Thursday night, the ASCS national tour held its first event since March with Sam Hafertepe Jr. of Sunnyvale, Texas, taking the victory. Entering tonight's event, Hafertepe holds the series points lead by 28 points over Harli White of Lindsay, Okla. Roger Crockett of Medford, Ore., is third, followed by Australian Scott Bogucki and Greenbrier's Jordon Mallett.

Also on the card will be I-30's IMCA modified, factory stock, mini-sprint and mod-light divisions. Adult grandstand admission is $20, and children ages 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35. Social distancing is required in the grandstands.

On Wednesday night, I-30 will host the Hammer Hill Twin Bill, which will feature a $4,000-to-win main event for the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models and a $2,000-to-win feature for sprints. Adult grandstand admission is $20, and children 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

The event will be streamed live on pay-per-view. Visit floracing.com for details.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services