Superintendent's contract extended

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:02 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School Board has extended the contract for the school district superintendent for another year.

The board provided Superintendent Doug Brubaker with his annual evaluation during a meeting Monday. After an executive session, the board unanimously approved Brubaker's fourth amended contract within the term for 2020-23 with the addition of five days of vacation.

School Board President Bill Hanesworth said Brubaker "did an outstanding job."

"If you look back over the last four years, it's pretty remarkable what's been accomplished, and we're really setting the stage for what's next," Hanesworth said. "I'm really excited about that and so's the board."

Hanesworth said the five days of vacation was added to Brubaker's contract on the expectation that Brubaker will take those days off.

