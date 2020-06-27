Trooper involved in Pulaski County shooting; suspect hospitalized

An Arkansas State Police trooper was involved in a shooting Saturday evening, and a suspect was taken to a local hospital, according to spokesman Bill Sadler.

During a traffic stop related to the incident, an officer with the Highway Patrol division suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Sadler said. The trooper fired his gun, Sadler said, and the trooper was not injured in the incident.

Police are investigating, and both the Little Rock Police Department and Pulaski County deputies were called to assist, according to spokesmen for both agencies.