OPINION: Under construction

It's the happiest place on Earth, but there are some memories that aren't so pleasant. So those are quietly tossed in the closet and never spoken of. At least, that's what Disney has tried to accomplish and continues to today.

If CEO Bob Iger had a magic wand that could erase one thing from everyone's memory about Disney, he'd probably choose the movie Song of the South.

The movie was back in headlines Thursday when Disney announced it was changing the Splash Mountain ride, which is based on the film. The new ride will be "completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite Disney Animation film, The Princess and the Frog, the company tweeted.

Companies are having to grapple with their past problematic products with a renewed vigor since America is in the midst of a heavy conversation on race.

Disney should go ahead and tweak its park attraction as it sees fit. Then put up a sign or plaque nearby explaining the history of what the ride used to be and why it was changed.

It's always better to present problematic culture and history to an audience with an explanation of why it's troublesome or hurtful. Use it as a teaching moment, instead of sweeping it under the magic carpet.