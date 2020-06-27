Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION: Under construction

Today at 7:57 a.m.

It's the happiest place on Earth, but there are some memories that aren't so pleasant. So those are quietly tossed in the closet and never spoken of. At least, that's what Disney has tried to accomplish and continues to today.

If CEO Bob Iger had a magic wand that could erase one thing from everyone's memory about Disney, he'd probably choose the movie Song of the South.

The movie was back in headlines Thursday when Disney announced it was changing the Splash Mountain ride, which is based on the film. The new ride will be "completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite Disney Animation film, The Princess and the Frog, the company tweeted.

Companies are having to grapple with their past problematic products with a renewed vigor since America is in the midst of a heavy conversation on race.

Disney should go ahead and tweak its park attraction as it sees fit. Then put up a sign or plaque nearby explaining the history of what the ride used to be and why it was changed.

It's always better to present problematic culture and history to an audience with an explanation of why it's troublesome or hurtful. Use it as a teaching moment, instead of sweeping it under the magic carpet.

Editorial

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT