Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Marshals arrest man on Texas murder warrant in Fayetteville

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Donnell Lewie

FAYETTEVILLE -- Federal and local law enforcement agencies arrested Donnell Lewie on Friday on a murder warrant from Texas.

Lewie, 30, was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set after his arrest by members of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, it received information that Lewie was possibly at an apartment complex in Fayetteville. Lewie was wanted on a murder warrant from Tarrant County, Texas. The apartments were placed under surveillance and Lewie was seen by officers of the Task Force and arrested.

According to the news release, Lewie is being held while awaiting extradition. He is also facing other state and federal charges as a result of his arrest in Fayetteville, according to the release.

Lewie was on probation in Arkansas, according to the Marshals Service. According to the booking information at the Washington County Detention Center, Lewie was also arrested in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT