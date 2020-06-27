U.S. Marshals arrest man on Texas murder warrant in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Federal and local law enforcement agencies arrested Donnell Lewie on Friday on a murder warrant from Texas.

Lewie, 30, was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set after his arrest by members of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, it received information that Lewie was possibly at an apartment complex in Fayetteville. Lewie was wanted on a murder warrant from Tarrant County, Texas. The apartments were placed under surveillance and Lewie was seen by officers of the Task Force and arrested.

According to the news release, Lewie is being held while awaiting extradition. He is also facing other state and federal charges as a result of his arrest in Fayetteville, according to the release.

Lewie was on probation in Arkansas, according to the Marshals Service. According to the booking information at the Washington County Detention Center, Lewie was also arrested in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.