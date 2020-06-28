Ace in the Hole

Aces in the hole

TC CLARK, No. 2 Diamondhead Golf Club (Hot Springs), 4-iron, 130 yards

NORMAN CRASS, No. 3 Nutters Chapel (Conway), sand wedge, 75 yards. Witnesses: Jerry Wright, Ted Rhymes, Calvin Stone, Jim Lewis

HEATH MCGEE, No. 9 Cypress Creek (Cabot), driver, 174 yards. Witnesses: Lauren McGee, Casey Vaughn, Jordan Thomas

DRAKE RATHBURN, No. 13 Cypress Creek (Cabot), 9-iron, 155 yards. Witnesses: Chase Rathburn, Bronson Britt

WAYNE THOMPSON, No. 2 Brinkley Country Club, 8-iron, 125 yards. Witnesses: Steve Henry, Regina Rathburn

