Ace in the Hole

Today at 1:41 a.m.

TC CLARK, No. 2 Diamondhead Golf Club (Hot Springs), 4-iron, 130 yards

NORMAN CRASS, No. 3 Nutters Chapel (Conway), sand wedge, 75 yards. Witnesses: Jerry Wright, Ted Rhymes, Calvin Stone, Jim Lewis

HEATH MCGEE, No. 9 Cypress Creek (Cabot), driver, 174 yards. Witnesses: Lauren McGee, Casey Vaughn, Jordan Thomas

DRAKE RATHBURN, No. 13 Cypress Creek (Cabot), 9-iron, 155 yards. Witnesses: Chase Rathburn, Bronson Britt

WAYNE THOMPSON, No. 2 Brinkley Country Club, 8-iron, 125 yards. Witnesses: Steve Henry, Regina Rathburn

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT

Email jhalpern@adgnewsroom.com

