Best-sellers

Fiction

THE GUEST LIST by Lucy Foley. A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

HIDEAWAY by Nora Roberts. A child star escapes her abductors, gathers herself in western Ireland and returns to Hollywood.

TOM CLANCY: FIRING POINT by Mike Maden. When an old friend is killed during the bombing of a Barcelona cafe, Jack Ryan Jr. searches for those responsible.

IF IT BLEEDS by Stephen King. Four novellas.

FAIR WARNING by Michael Connelly. The third book in the Jack McEvoy series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.

DADDY'S GIRLS by Danielle Steel. After a California rancher's sudden death, his three daughters discover things they did not know about their father.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Jeremiah Cook, a veteran and former NYPD cop, investigates a mass murder near a lake in Georgia.

THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett. The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity.

CAMINO WINDS by John Grisham. The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

Nonfiction

HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST by Ibram X. Kendi. A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

COUNTDOWN 1945 by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. The Fox News Sunday anchor gives an account of the key people involved in and events leading up to America's attack on Hiroshima in 1945.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME by Ta-Nehisi Coates. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author's teenage son.

BECOMING by Michelle Obama. The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson. An examination of the leadership of the prime minister Winston Churchill.

OUR TIME IS NOW by Stacey Abrams. The nonprofit chief executive and former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives makes her case for voter protections, elevated identity politics and moral international leadership.

EDUCATED by Tara Westover. The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

UNITED STATES OF SOCIALISM by Dinesh D'Souza. The conservative commentator makes his case that identity politics are woven into what he considers socialism in America.