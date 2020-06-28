Entertainment area pitched by LR group as temporary setup

A second entertainment district in the works for Little Rock would allow patrons to enjoy alcoholic beverages outdoors in the South Main neighborhood on a temporary basis.

The proposed district, whose boundaries would be half a block east and west of Main Street, bounded by 12th Street to the north and 17th Street to the south, would contain an "outdoor dining room" established two weeks ago by seven restaurateurs on the street.

The collection of tents, tables, chairs and string lights serves as a place for people to go after picking up their food from one of the participating establishments.

Though restaurants in Arkansas are back open for dining in a limited capacity, eateries are turning to outdoor options to provide more space for people to socially distance in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Diners cannot order, carry or drink alcoholic beverages from those establishments because the lot is not adjacent to any of the establishments. The Alcoholic Beverage Control agency does not allow alcohol to be served or consumed in an area not adjacent to an existing permit holder's property.

The restaurants participating in the outdoor dining room are The Root, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, South on Main, Esters, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Community Bakery and Loblolly Creamery.

The temporary entertainment district application was submitted by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said Jack Sundell, who operates The Root and Mockingbird Bar & Tacos. If approved, Sundell said, it will allow the restaurants to offer another entertainment option to people who may not yet be comfortable dining indoors.

"It'll just open things up a lot more for establishments to be involved and for the ones that are currently involved to offer more things," he said. "Even for restaurants that are doing OK, the pandemic has really affected sales in a big way, so the idea of something, when there aren't a lot of events going on, the idea of something that can be kind of a destination and make eating out fun again, I think that's a big motivator."

He added that an entertainment district would allow two other establishments within the boundaries, Rock Town Distillery and Midtown Billiards, to sell drinks to be consumed outdoors.

The entertainment district would be temporary, lasting eight consecutive weeks, according to an ordinance up for consideration July 7 by the Little Rock Board of Directors. Hours of operation would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city board approved two ordinances last summer allowing for the creation of entertainment districts within the city, as well as the creation of the River Market Entertainment District.

City code allows for the creation of temporary entertainment districts, but only for up to five consecutive days and without the option to run concurrently.

A separate ordinance also going before the city board July 7 would increase the amount of time a temporary entertainment district is allowed to exist to 120 days. That ordinance also would modify the criteria for an entertainment district, streamlining the process while keeping the public hearing process in place, according to board documents.

The outdoor dining setup on South Main Street is one of several projects that take advantage of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s temporary outdoor dining initiative. Earlier this month, Scott announced he had set up a system to allow local eateries to get temporary outdoor seating plans approved more quickly by setting up a team of Planning and Development Department staff members to work through them. Applicants do not have to enter into a franchise agreement with the city or pay a fee like they normally would.

Most of the restaurants that have applied are in the downtown area, according to information provided by the city.

Those include Nexus Coffee, @ the Corner Diner, Soul Fish Cafe, EJ's Eats and Drinks, The Library, and Loblolly Creamery, which in addition to participating in the outdoor dining room has asked for permission to use a concrete lot behind the ice cream shop for seating patrons.

In west Little Rock, Crazees Cafe and Jim's Razorback Pizza have applied through the initiative.

Club Empire on Roosevelt Road also has applied for outdoor seating.

At her restaurant, Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck allows patrons to eat take-out orders on the existing patio and asks that they respect social distancing. Peck is chef and owner at Trio's Restaurant on Cantrell Road.

"People like to eat outside. People like to dine out, period, in Little Rock," she said. "If their only option to go to one of their favorite restaurants in Little Rock is to eat outside, they're going to do it."

Other areas may be considering setting up temporary entertainment districts, too. The Capitol View/Stifft Station Neighborhood on Thursday put up a poll on its Facebook page to gauge residents' interest in having one in the area.