Entrants sought for Gravette Day pageants

GRAVETTE -- Crowns for Miss Gravette and Miss Teen Gravette 2020 have arrived.

Applicants are being sought to enter the competitions to vie for the honor of wearing these crowns.

Young ladies who wish to enter the pageants to compete for the title of Miss Gravette or Miss Teen Gravette are encouraged to sign up now at www.gravette ar.com/gravette-day.

Miss Teen Gravette contestants must be between the ages of 14 and 17. Miss Gravette contestants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 by Gravette Day, Aug. 8. Last year's winners are not allowed to compete unless they have had a birthday and moved into another age division.

Pageants will take place only for these two age groups this year due to the difficulty of accommodating the large numbers of family members who usually accompany younger entrants.

"Due to health regulations and changes in our 2020 Gravette Day, it's in our best interest to keep everyone safe and, unfortunately, that means minor changes to the pageant," pageant organizers said.

Pageant contestants will compete in a private interview before the parade, participate in the Gravette Day parade and will compete in evening gown and onstage question competition at 2 p.m. This competition will be open only to judges, contestants and pageant staff.

Pageants will be held at the Civic Center and will be closed to spectators. The evening wear competitions and crowning of Miss Gravette 2020 and Miss Teen Gravette 2020 will be live streamed.

The deadline for pageant entries is July 27. Applications can be filled out online, emailed to info@gravettear.com, mailed to 604 First Ave. S.E., Gravette, Ark., 72736, (Gravette City Hall) or dropped off in person at City Hall.

Anyone who has questions should contact pageant director DaMayla Cowan at (479) 372-3156 or by email at djcowan15@gmail.com or check the MissTeen Gravette Pageant Facebook page.