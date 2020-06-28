Fairfield Bay, others to host Fourth of July celebrations

Onlookers gaze up at the fireworks that were shot near Riverside Park in Batesville at last year’s Celebrate America event. The city’s fireworks festivities this year will begin at 9:15 p.m. July 4.

The annual Festival at the Bay fireworks display will take place Friday. Guests can view the fireworks from their boats or from the marina dock. They are asked to show up early, as the Zac Dunlap Band will perform from 6-8 p.m.

John Conry, the Fairfield Bay Marina manager, said organizers will take every precaution they can to maintain health guidelines at the event. In an interview, he said he can’t control how many people go into the water or how many boats are tied together, but there will be signs up telling everybody to be careful. He said those who are uncomfortable being around large crowds probably shouldn’t attend the festivities.

“We have an amazing weekend planned for everyone, and we can’t wait to hear the music, laughter and enjoy great times again,” Conry said in a press release from the Fairfield Bay marketing team.

Under normal circumstances in the past, Conry said, about 20,000 to 30,000 people have watched the fireworks, counting those on the dock, in their boats and on the roadways. He said there probably won’t be as many this year, and officials will restrict the number of people who can watch from the dock

“I’m not worried at all,” he said. “We will do what we have to do to be safe and protect everybody else. So far, everybody has been great about it by wearing their masks and maintaining social distancing.”

He said that financially, the marina has had a record year. He said he has had more boat rentals and inside sales, and the marina is as busy as it has ever been.

“It was a surprise, because we were way behind going into Memorial Day weekend, but we have more than made up for it,” he said.

For more information, contact the pro shop at (501) 884-6018 or by email at rory.bradley@ffbresort.com.

On Saturday, there will be a parade through downtown, beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be firetrucks and floats as the parade makes its way through the town center. Also on Saturday, there will be a Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament at Indian Hills Golf Resort, beginning at noon. The entry fee is $50 per person and includes lunch. The deadline to enter is 6 p.m. Friday.

Also on Saturday, the city of Greers Ferry will host a Fourth of July Fireworks celebration at Greers Ferry City Park in Higden. Other fireworks displays in the Three Rivers Edition area include the following:

Celebrate America

in Batesville

The annual Celebrate America, hosted by Citizens Bank, will take place Saturday along the banks of the White River in Riverside Park in Batesville.

Live entertainment will begin at 7 p.m., featuring JADED,

a group of musicians from

Kennett, Missouri, who perform a mix of country, rock, pop and R&B. The group has performed alongside acts such as Sheryl Crow, Trent Tomlinson, David

Allan Coe and Black Oak

Arkansas.

The firework festivities will begin at 9:15 p.m. and will be choreographed to music that will be played in the park and broadcast on 103.3 KWOZ-FM. In a press release from Citizens Bank, Micah Beard, the market president for Citizens Bank in north-central Arkansas, said, “As much as any time in recent years, Citizens Bank believes it is important for everyone to have the opportunity to gather together and commemorate our nation’s independence.”

“We and all of our generous sponsors invite you to join us on the Fourth of July to Celebrate America,” Beard said in the release.

Due to the coronavirus, food vendors and children’s activities will not be available, but families can bring picnic baskets. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed in the park, and the Department of Health encourages everyone to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Family groups are advised to sit together and distance themselves from other family groups by 6 feet or more.

Fireworks Extravaganza

in Heber Springs

The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Due to high lake levels and COVID-19 restrictions, the fireworks display will be launched from the Heber Springs Municipal Airport rather than the usual location at Sandy Beach. Guests will not be allowed on the airport grounds.

Guests can view the fireworks from their boats, with the best location on the body of water just west of the Dam Site Marina. The fireworks display will be broadcast by Timeless 106.1 FM KFFB.

For more information, visit www.heber-springs.com.

Big Bang

on the Range

IN JACKSONVILLE

The annual Big Bang on the Range Fireworks Show will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. The gates will open at 5 p.m., when live music and activities will begin.

Bring a chair or blanket, and concessions will be available. The show is free and fun for the whole family. Call (501) 982-4171 or visit www.jacksonvilleparks.com for more information.

The event’s date, time and location are subject to change, and Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 will be enforced.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.