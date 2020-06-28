Just the facts, ma'am

Loved the page headlined "Just the Facts." I hope to see more. As we all know, there are many questionable statements uttered by our president.

CHARLES BISHOP

Mabelvale

Truth and democracy

I want to thank the editors and managerial staff of this newspaper for including the "Just the Facts" page in the A section of the newspaper. As a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, I have learned to address issues, not a particular person or party. However, I have also learned that having access to truthful messages from our elected officials is paramount to democracy.

I appreciate my daily newspaper providing me with fact-checked information, which contradicts what we are being told by our highest elected public official. As Americans we face a very important decision in November. Do we want the current administration to continue to lead our country, or is a change in leadership necessary for democracy to be preserved?

CAROL YOUNG

Little Rock

Troops withdrawing

I have criticized President Donald Trump far more than I have praised him, but in the following matter, I believe he deserves credit, even though he may have an ulterior motive. The president has announced a plan to withdraw over 9,500 U.S. troops from Germany. That, in my opinion, is good since Germany is one of the richest nations in Europe and reportedly has a modern, well-equipped army. It will also leave over 25,000 American troops there who face a threat from nobody unless it's Sen. Tom Cotton's "boogeyman."

Some say Trump wants to punish Germany for not spending as much on NATO's defense as it agreed to. Germany has said it will take 11 years to reach the figure Trump wants. In the meantime the U.S. is paying for much of NATO's defense spending. We have hundreds of military bases scattered around the world and Trump is right in saying we should not have to foot the entire bill for protecting everyone.

Just one problem with Trump's rationale. Instead of bringing home the 9,500 troops he is withdrawing, he wants to send many of them to Poland. Why? Your guess is as good as mine, but The Associated Press reported Poland's president has offered to name the base where they would be stationed "Fort Trump." Any bets Poland won't get the troops?

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Offended by all of it

Question for liberals: After all of the statues are removed, the name of buildings changed, street and road signs renamed, the rebranding of sports mascots, the removal of specific movies, books, paintings, and murals, will you be finished with your aggressive attempt to eliminate the cultural history of America? Will you finally be happy, or will you find something else that you deem offensive?

DEWEY BARR

Maumelle

Legislature failing us

It appears our Arkansas Legislature doesn't know if it's pitching or catching. To be specific, it doesn't know a farm when it sees one, and it doesn't know a national river when it sees one. I commend the governor in his handling of the huge mess he inherited. He sought to end the immediate threat to the Buffalo National River, be fair to all parties involved, and provide more permanent protection. The Legislature, however, has failed for now in that last goal.

First, the Legislature appears to call it a farm if Farm Bureau says it's a farm, even if it's a large commercial feeding operation owned by a foreign corporation--as in the case of C&H Hog "Farms"--that couldn't care less about Arkansas. They also appear to be heavily influenced by Farm Bureau, because I see no other explanation for their action that makes sense.

Second, for many generations the Buffalo River has been lauded for the recreational, economic, and spiritual provisions she has offered to millions--so much so that it became America's first national river. It was a designation given at a time when there was no such designation. But the Legislature appears to see the Buffalo as any other state stream and is afraid other watersheds would demand the same protection. At least that's the reason given. No consideration of science (the nature of the surrounding soil), economic benefits (tourists, jobs, money), the opinions of thousands of Arkansans, the recommendation of the governor, or anything else.

DAVID JONES

Heber Springs

Media part of problem

In my opinion, one thing being left out of the discussion of "police brutality" is the small matter of the truth. Statistics show that black men are not being hunted down and killed in the streets of America as many have claimed. It seems celebrities, activists, some politicians and certainly the media have continued to perpetuate this untruth.

Each year over 10 million people are arrested by police in this country, and only a minute amount involve officer shootings, especially unarmed suspects, and most of these involve resisting or attacking the police. The catalyst for this misconception is almost always related to race. The only problematic "systemic racism" I see in America is generated by the media. It seems the news media just cannot leave the subject alone and, in any endeavor they can think of, the subject of race cannot escape them. Whether it's major news or not it seems race just has to be mentioned. A recent article in this very publication read, "Air Force gets 1st black chief of staff." Is being black the important part of the story, or the promotion of an Air Force general?

As unrest and anarchy continues in mostly Democratic-run cities and states, the media continues to make it about race and how they can blame President Trump for it. A biased, dishonest media is the biggest danger to our country, more dangerous than any foreign adversary.

BILL SOSEBEE

North Little Rock