Letting it all go with the geese

The goslings are growing up fast.

It's a pleasure to see these little guys at various stages in their young lives as they learn the ropes from their protective Canada geese parents. It's not hard to find them along both the north and south sides of the Arkansas River. Some are tiny, covered with down. Others are a bit older, still downy but with longer legs and a more forceful command of their bodies as they are escorted by their distinctively marked black-headed moms and dads from the grassy fields bordering the Arkansas River Trail along Burns Park into the river and back.

The fuzzy little Muscovy ducklings that are thriving in the ponds of Little Rock's MacArthur Park are equally adorable, but their splotchy black-and-white parents aren't nearly the swaggering beauties that the Canada geese are.

The adult geese are accustomed to the bicycles that swoop past them as they cross the paved paths on their way to the water. They don't hurry when the bikes and runners approach, but move with a bit more determination, while making it clear they aren't getting out of the way but happen to be moving along for their own purposes. If my bike gets too close to parents with their little ones, they will hiss at me. I take the hint and move along.

Most of the Canada geese families I've seen have at least three youngsters in tow; some have as many as eight. According to Cornell Lab's All About Birds website, the newborns leave the nest after one or two days, when they are already able to walk, swim, feed and dive.

It must be nice to grow up in a stable family; Canada geese mate for life (their life span is 10 to 25 years) and remain together throughout the year. The next time a flock of geese is in sight, count them: It's likely the total will be an even number. If a goose's mate dies, the survivor may mourn by staying away from the flock and swimming around in despair. Some move on to find a new mate; others become widows or widowers. The babies learn to fly at about 10 weeks (a beautiful sight), then stick around with their families for about a year before heading out on their own.

The geese aren't the only nature-

dwelling residents of this area. There are reddish-brown squirrels haunch-sitting, still as statues, on the deserted soccer fields. Hawks glide lazily above the rocky bluffs. Crows screech at each other. Mean mockingbirds circle their nests, threatening to attack ("they're crazy," advises a co-worker; good thing I'm wearing a bike helmet).

Watching these creatures is restorative to many of us who head outdoors, not only for exercise but as a means of seeking calm in these dreadful times. Every morning I wake up and feel OK for a few minutes until the realization that covid-19 is still around sinks in, along with the devastating nationwide protests against police brutality. Like many others, my mood quickly shifts from OK to anxious to stressed.

So I check the tire pressure on my no-frills Liv Align bike (the back tire leaks a little), strap on a helmet, and hit the road for at least an hour of aimlessly cruising along Burns Parks' paved trails. Car traffic is minimal, and other bicyclists and walkers and runners tend to look out for one another. So it's a safe opportunity to let my mind wander, to daydream while on the move, to make vague plans and revisit past events, to admire the abundant greenery and not dwell on things over which I have little or no control.

Being off-task may not be productive, but it's definitely an improvement over fretting about infections and economics and civil unrest and family and friends. Researchers report that a wandering mind can redirect our consciousness to unresolved problems or future goals when that consciousness isn't busy with immediate demands.

And such thoughts may not be in vain; it turns out that many possible events we imagine in our futures will end up happening, according to Toronto-based Clifton Mark, who writes about philosophy, psychology, politics and lifestyles.

Although thoughts of the future can include negative outcomes, this can be as useful as floating off to a fantasy world of pink ponies and butterflies. Wrapping one's head around possible problems might help steer around them.

Positive visualizations, long used by athletes to improve performances, can help keep us from drowning in doubt and distress, says Mark. And there's no better setting to give this a try than while embracing the sight of new lives getting off to a flourishing start with the help of a caring and protective family. If only we all could be so lucky.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com