Little Rock man shot by trooper dies

Arkansas State Police on Sunday said an individual who was shot by a state trooper near Interstate 30 and Roosevelt Road after an alleged carjacking and, later, the stabbing of a Highway Police Officer died at the hospital on Saturday night.

In a news release, state police identified the man as 58-year-old Aloysius Keaton of Little Rock. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

According to the release, events leading up to the shooting of Keaton began when Little Rock police had alerted area law enforcement to the carjacking of a taxi at 7620 Baseline Road.

Police said Keaton abandoned the taxi after crashing into another vehicle while exiting I-30. When the taxi was spotted by a state trooper, the officer approached Keaton.

Keaton fled before encountering the Highway Police Officer, whom Keaton stabbed when the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Keaton was shot with a Taser, but when the use of the Taser was ineffective, the state trooper shot Keaton with his firearm as the man moved toward the trooper with the weapon and refused an order to drop it, police said.

The highway police officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, according to state police. The state trooper who shot Keaton is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the shooting, per departmental policy.