Man jailed in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

SPRINGDALE -- A man is facing a capital-murder charge after his ex-girlfriend was shot in the head.

David Velazquez-Diaz, 44, was being held Friday in the Washington County jail.

Carol Lorenzo-Oliver, 36, died about 7:40 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Medical Center, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department. Her body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Officers found Lorenzo-Oliver about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday facedown in a parking lot of an apartment complex at 1299 Electric Ave.

Lorenzo-Oliver underwent surgery and was on life support with a severe brain injury as of Wednesday evening, police said.

Police tracked Velazquez-Diaz to an apartment complex at 405 Sisters Ave. about 8 a.m. Wednesday. He surrendered after about an hour. Velazquez-Diaz told police that he went to help Lorenzo-Oliver with her car and "the firearm discharged," according to an arrest report.

Velazquez-Diaz pleaded guilty May 31, 2016, to aggravated assault on a family member, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and being a felon in possession of a gun. The conviction was from a December 2015 arrest when he pointed a loaded gun at his wife and threatened to kill her while the children were in the house, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 12 years suspended. He also has a drug conviction.

Velazquez-Diaz was released from prison in October 2017, according to department records.