Jessica Strahan, a New Orleans artist, is asking students in the city to submit ideas for a mural on a wall around a school as part of her You Are What You Eat series of portraits in which part of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that the person loves or finds significant.

Nereus Sutko, 38, of Omaha, Neb., was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $809,000 in restitution for health care fraud after he persuaded Medicare recipients in 16 states to sign up for products he never delivered, collecting more than $1.8 million from Medicare, Nebraska Medicaid and Iowa Medicaid.

Michael Conahan, 68, a former Pennsylvania judge involved in a scheme to send children to a for-profit jail in exchange for kickbacks, was released from federal prison with six years left on his sentence because of coronavirus concerns, according to officials.

Madani Ceus, the leader of a doomsday cult in Norwood, Colo., was sentenced to 64 years in prison for her role in the deaths of two girls she had ordered kept in a car without food or water after she declared the girls possessed by unclean spirits.

Tilahun Woldemichae, an Ethiopian Orthodox monk who is 114 years old according to his family, survived a bout with the coronavirus and was discharged from a hospital after three weeks of treatment.

Chris Cassidy, a NASA astronaut on the International Space Station, added to the millions of pieces of debris orbiting the Earth when a small mirror on the wrist of his spacesuit came off during a spacewalk to replace the station’s aging batteries.

Daniel Sikes, 20, a prisoner who fled from the recreational area of a Washington County, Miss., jail and stole a vehicle, was captured after a high-speed chase when officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle, authorities said.

Randy Smith, the sheriff of St. Tammany Parish, La., said a 72-year-old woman was killed when her two pit-bull dogs attacked her at her home in Mandeville, and a neighbor, who later called the police, was bitten while trying to rescue the woman.

Kevin Smith, a spokesmen for the FBI, said the agency is conducting an investigation after officials in Bloomington, Minn., reported that a piece of rope that was tied into what appeared to be a crude noose was found in a black firefighter’s locker.