BASEBALL

Yanks, Nationals to start season

Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut against Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park. The Yankees and Nationals are set to meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month, a person familiar with the game told The Associated Press on Saturday. MLB will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24. The schedule is still being worked out — there could be a game or two on the first day of play, or a full slate. Cole started the previous game played at Nationals Park. He pitched the Houston Astros past the Nationals 7-1 in October for a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

Ex-Dodgers’ OF arrested

Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was in jail Saturday and charged with trespassing. The 28-year-old player was detained last week at the airport in Key West, Fla., by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy. The Miami Herald reported he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move. Jail records show Toles appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday on the misdemeanor charge. His bond was set at $500, but he remained jailed and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday. The team said Toles never reported to spring training camp in 2019 because of a personal matter. He did not play that year. Toles had struggled with anxiety issues even before the Dodgers signed him to a minor-league contract. He was Tampa Bay’s minor-league player of the year in 2013 but was released in 2015.

HORSE RACING

Belmont barn under quarantine

A barn at Belmont Park has been placed under a precautionary quarantine because of a suspected case of equine herpesvirus Type 1. New York Racing Association officials say a 4-year-old colt trained by Chris Englehart exhibited fever and neurological symptoms associated with EHV-1 on Saturday and is being treated by a private veterinarian. The colt named Freudnme last raced at Finger Lakes in upstate New York in June 2019. EHV-1 can cause upper respiratory infection in young horses.

FOOTBALL

Original Bucs assistant dies

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history, has died. He was 90. Skilled in all phases of the game, Krueger coached offense, defense and special teams during more than three decades in the NFL and college. He was the head coach at Fresno State and Utah State, going 31-22, and an assistant at Illinois. Krueger moved from the field to Tampa Bay’s front office and spent 10 years as an executive, known for his skill in negotiating contracts. He was hired as the Buccaneers’ first general manager in 1991.