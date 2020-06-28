Officer stabbed, suspect shot at traffic stop

The Arkansas State Police is investigating after a state Highway Police officer was stabbed about 7 p.m. Saturday after making a traffic stop in Little Rock, and a state trooper subsequently shot the person who was holding the knife.

It was unclear from reports late Saturday if the person with the knife was a man or a woman.

The person was taken to a hospital late Saturday where his or her condition was not known, according to a state police news release.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The Highway Police officer's injuries were not considered life-threatening, the release said.

Little Rock police officers and Pulaski County sheriff's office deputies were called to the scene at Interstate 30 and Roosevelt Road to assist the state police, according to spokesmen from both agencies.

The state trooper has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.