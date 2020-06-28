Patterson implores people to wear masks

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City Administrator Phillip Patterson implored city board members, city staff and the community members to wear face masks and asked for restaurants and other businesses to enforce the directives of the governor and health department, during Tuesday's city board meeting.

While the governor is not going back from phase two to phase one in opening Arkansas, the city could take a step back if necessary, Patterson said.

Patterson said he has seen few people wearing face masks while he is out in the city. He stressed the importance of wearing face masks due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Benton and Washington counties.

"I have reports out at the kayak park that it's elbow to elbow, no wearing masks, no social distancing and we can close that kayak park again," he said.

Patterson said he visited a restaurant he chose not to name the previous weekend. At the restaurant he observed hardly any customers wore masks and restaurant staff was not insisting customers wear them.

Patterson also said during a board workshop on Thursday the biggest challenges the city faces are getting people to wear a mask and practice good hygiene, as well as getting businesses to follow the directives of the governor.

Fayetteville passed an ordinance requiring people to wear a face mask in public earlier this week. Patterson said there could be legal challenges if Siloam Springs were to to pass and try to enforce a similar ordinance. There is an argument that cities do not have a legal right to enforce such an ordinance because only the governor has that authority, he said. Presently, the governor is not supporting that idea, Patterson said.

Patterson's concerns came from the number of coronavirus cases in the area. He estimated the number of coronavirus cases in Siloam Springs based on per capita numbers for Benton and Washington Counties.

On the day of the meeting, both counties had an average of 3.3 active cases per 1,000 people, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. As of 2019, Siloam Springs had just under 17,000 people, Patterson said. Using the per capita numbers from the health department, and the census data, he extrapolated there were about 56 cases in Siloam Springs, he said.

"It's here," Patterson said to the board. "There is no question about it in my mind."

Patterson said he has been frustrated from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis because he has been unable to get data on cases in individual cities. Patterson said he "bent the ear" of the Arkansas Municipal League (AML) and he was able to obtain generic numbers over time of quarantined cases but not of active cases.

"I don't know exactly what that means, but I believe it means I could say that I've been exposed (or) I'm afraid I've been exposed, I go get a test and they say go quarantine yourself until your test results come in," Patterson said.

According to the numbers Patterson received from AML, there were five quarantined cases with a Siloam Springs address in early May. Patterson said he did not know if this address was in the city or in a rural area. By mid May, there were seven quarantined cases; in late May there were 12 quarantined cases; and at the end of May the number dropped by two, he said. In June, the number jumped to 17 quarantined cases in the early part of the month and then to 24 in the middle of June, he said.

Patterson did have good news to share. The city has been in discussions with the health department about having the fireworks during the Fourth of July.

"It is our plan to have it on Saturday, July 4, with a rain date of Sunday, July 5," he said.

There will be limited parking at the airport with an eight-foot separation between vehicles, he said. The parking lot will open at 6 p.m. and the display will begin about 9:15 p.m., Patterson said. There will be people to direct spectators where to park with social distancing, he said.

"It will not have as many parking spaces as historically has been, but I want to go ahead and have the fireworks," he said. "We think that's important."

Other business discussed and voted on by the city board included:

• Approving the dedication of utility easements for 2100 U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

• Approving a budget amendment to upgrade the self-serve fuel terminal at the airport for $26,500.

• Approving an amendment to the capital budget for the police department to purchase a police canine in the amount of $13,500.