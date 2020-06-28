Retirement-age population soaring

More than a quarter of all American adults have reached traditional retirement age, according to the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau report released last week.

The number of U.S. residents 65 and older last year jumped 34%, to 54 million, from the 2010 census report. This outpaced the rate of growth in the working-age population as well as that of children.

“No other age group saw such a fast increase,” said Luke Rogers, chief of the Census Bureau’s population estimates branch.

The aging of the American population will likely place an additional burden on already-stressed federal, state and local governments.

The share of U.S. debt is projected to increase from 79% of the prepandemic economy to 101% by the end of this year, and to 118% by 2030, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

State and local governments are bringing in less tax revenue because of widespread layoffs and business closures associated with covid-19 containment efforts, which will make it difficult to balance their budgets.

“And this is going to cause higher taxes,” said University of Michigan economist Richard Curtin. “That represents a significant draw on consumers’ budgets.”

It also will place a bigger burden on those who have left the workforce and are depending on Social Security and Medicare.

The aging population is pushing up the insolvency dates of the major trust funds that many seniors rely on.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget now sees the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund going bust by 2023, and the combined Social Security trust funds depleted by 2031.

Almost 13 million Americans are older than 80, and the number of centenarians almost doubled from 2010, to more than 100,000 last year, according to the data.