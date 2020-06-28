Sales tax receipts up despite pandemic

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Sales tax receipts collected in March were up 12.6 percent compared to the same month last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown that hit in the middle of the month.

The city received $763,846 in sales tax receipts in May from sales that occurred in March, up $85,762 from $678,084 the previous year, according to the June issue of City & Town magazine. County sales tax receipts collected in March for Siloam Springs were also up 8.62 percent, from $290,115 in 2019 to $315,149 this year.

Finance Director Christina Petriches estimated in April the city could experience an 8 percent reduction in budgeted revenue from all sources, including sales taxes and utility sales, for the current year due to the pandemic, Patterson said at the time.

Schools and businesses closed in mid-March, so the receipts only account for about two weeks of the pandemic.

"We were pleasantly surprised," said City Administrator Phillip Patterson. "We knew that March was likely to take a hit, but not sure how big a hit it was going to be. Being up as we were over the same time last year was interesting."

The city cut its budget by an estimated $2.9 million in April, or about 8 percent, in preparation for the possibility of decreased revenues. Patterson said it is too early to tell if the budget cuts will still be necessary. He plans to watch the sales tax numbers from April and May to see if the trend continues.

"If we don't take a big hit, we will sit down and start looking at what things we can put back on the table that were cut from the budget," he said.

North American Industry Classification System codes offer a peek into trends of how money was being spent locally in March. The state does not give the city data on individual businesses, but does provide the city with a listing of codes that can be used to estimate trends in various types of businesses, Patterson said.

There are 149 system codes for Siloam Springs businesses, up from 143 categories last year, he said. Some of the category names are vague so it can be difficult to guess which types of businesses they represent.

The sales tax receipts returned to the city represent just 2 percent of the purchased amounts, so the total amount of money spent in each category can be quite large, Patterson said.

Some categories that saw a big increase in March, when compared to the previous year, were electrical goods and electrical good wholesalers, increasing from $3,300 to $10,900; furniture stores, increasing from $3,100 to $9,500; grocery store sales, increasing from $34,800 to $43,900; building material supplies and dealers, increasing from $66,500 to $79,150; general merchandise, increasing from $202,000 to $243,000; and electronic shopping and mail order houses, or internet sales, increasing from $7,150 to $22,000, Patterson said.

Restaurant sales, which are spread between several different codes, were not down much, Patterson said. For example, sales tax receipts from full service restaurants were $41,400 compared to $42,700 in 2019; and restaurants and other eating places declined from $30,300 to $29,600.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered barbershops, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy clinics and spas, and medical spas to close from noon on March 25 until they were reopened under phase 1 on May 6.

Categories such as personal services, which may represent hair salons and barbershops although it isn't clear, were only down slightly from $443 to $290. Patterson said he believes taxes are only paid on products sold and not services such as haircuts.

Dry cleaning and laundry services were down from $1,200 to $900; and traveler accommodations were down from $9,000 to $7,400, he said. Another category that saw a loss was automotive dealers, which fell from $8,000 to $5,800.

Other cities in Northwest Arkansas that saw an increase in sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up 29 percent, from $1.98 million to $2.57 million

• Gentry, up 111 percent, from $56,518 to $119,504

• Rogers, up 6.4 percent, $3.49 million to $3.27 million.

Cities that saw a decrease were:

• Eureka Springs, down 18 percent, from $212,304 to $173,432

• Lincoln, down 3.5 percent, from $49,170 to $50,905.