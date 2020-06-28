State Sports Brief

BASEBALL

Jonesboro pitcher pledges to UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jonesboro right-handed pitcher Josh Hyneman committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas on Saturday, which was 16th birthday.

Hyneman, 6-4, 250 pounds, made the decision one day after receiving an offer from Razorbacks pitching coach Matt Hobbs. The offer followed an outing in which Hyneman struck out 13 in five innings for the Arkansas Sticks at the Perfect Game WWBA 15-Under National Championship in Atlanta.

Hyneman, who will graduate from Jonesboro in the Class of 2022, tore his meniscus in February. He was unable to pitch for Jonesboro before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. He was cleared to return the day the season was called off.

With the Sticks, Hyneman has been used primarily as a relief pitcher because of how hard he throws.

In addition to Arkansas, Hyneman had been recruited by Ole Miss, Indiana, Louisiana-Lafayette, Wichita State and Arkansas State University.

He is the grandson of Ben Hyneman, the former chairman of the University of Arkansas board of trustees. His father, Matt, also attended the UA.