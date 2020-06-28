Sections
Stop the Violence 2020 event set for Sunday at Little Rock church

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:03 a.m.

The Arkansas Stop the Violence 2020 Recognition Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Church of God in Christ in Little Rock.

Honorees are:

• Officer of the Year: Eric Barnes, Public Affairs Liaison/Crime Stopper Coordinator for the Little Rock Police Department.

• Man of the Year: Elder Chris Carrigan.

• Pastor of the Year: Pastor Paul Robinson Sr.

Sgt. Willie Davis of the Little Rock Police Department will be the speaker.

The church is at 9510 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock.

The event is being organized by the Rev. Benny Johnson, founder and president of Stop the Violence, and Elder Walter Cochran, the organization's director.

The Arkansas Stop the Violence organization describes its mission and goal as trying to help make young people understand the importance of education, independent thinking and accomplishment.

The organization also tries to help young people understand the importance of valuing not only their lives but also the lives of others, and to take a stance against violence.

The group's leadership also raises awareness about violence and how police and political leaders address the issue.

