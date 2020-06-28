Todd, Johnson use 61s to jump golfers

Brendon Todd looks at a competitor’s tee shot while sheltering from the rain with an umbrella on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship on Saturday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Todd fired a career-low 61, matching Dustin Johnson, to take a two-stroke lead into today’s final round. (AP/Frank Franklin II)

CROMWELL, Conn. -- Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson each shot career-low 61s at the Travelers Championship on Saturday, leaving Todd with a two-stroke lead over the 2016 U.S. Open champion.

The 34-year-old Georgian, playing a couple of holes behind Johnson, had a chance at the tournament's second 60 of the week but missed a 10-foot putt to the left on the 18th hole.

He finished with a 54-hole score of 192, 18 under par, after shooting 66-65 in the first two rounds. Johnson, who is looking for his 21st win on tour, also has improved each day, opening with a 69-64.

Both shot bogey-free rounds, with Todd making five birdies on the front nine and Johnson five on the back. Todd said the round became a game of whatever you can do, I can do just as well.

"It's hard to miss the leaderboards obviously, so [Johnson's] name was up there from a pretty early point," Todd said. "Again, I just use it as motivation to go out there and make some more birdies."

Todd is looking for his third win of the season but his first since the fall, when he went back-to-back at the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

"Whenever I get a two- or three-week stretch in a row, I tend to be playing better by the end of it," he said. "That's just something I'm using to my advantage now after missing two cuts. I'm peaking in the third week, and hopefully I can get it done tomorrow."

Despite going 9 under for the day, Johnson lamented missing several birdie chances and an eagle attempt on the par-4 ninth, when his ball stopped 6 inches from the pin.

Just two of his birdie putts, an 18-footer at the 10th hole and a 21-footer on the 12th, were longer than 9 feet.

"I really felt like I controlled the distance with my irons really well and hit tons of good shots," he said. "I had a lot of really good looks at birdie."

Kevin Streelman fired a 63 after two consecutive rounds of 66 and was just three shots back. Mackenzie Hughes, who led after a 60 on Thursday, shot his second consecutive 68 for sole possession of fourth place.

"Today if I had putted like I did the first day, I could have shot low 60s for sure," Hughes said. "Play the same as I did today tee to green and roll in a few putts, and it'll be awesome."

Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na each shot 65 and were tied for fifth at 197.

Phil Mickelson, who celebrated his 50th birthday on June 16, began the day with a one-stroke lead but struggled, finishing tied for seventh in a group six shots back. He made just his second bogey of the week on the third hole and also dropped strokes on the seventh and 13th before finishing with a 71.

Mickelson, looking for his 45th win and third on this course, has mostly struggled. He missed the cut in his previous three tournaments.

"I haven't played great this year," he said. "I've missed a lot of cuts, and the next thing I know my game is starting to come back and I can sense it. I played two great rounds, and this is really a lot of fun."

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy, who opened the tournament with a 63, said he feels he is too far back to contend for the title after rounds of 68 and 69. He bogeyed two of his final four holes -- his tee shot landed in the water on the course's signature 15th hole, and he also made bogey at 18 -- to finish in a group eight shots back.

"I guess, if I had have been able to sneak a couple more over the last few holes, get to 14 and then all of a sudden you feel like you're right in it. But I went the other way those last few holes, and that's what took me out of it," he said.

Jason Day requested to be tested for covid-19 on Saturday morning just before his round. Officials decided to have him play as a single on Saturday as a precautionary measure, although his test later came back negative. He shot a 69 and is 1 under par headed into today.

Phil Mickelson reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Brendon Todd tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Phil Mickelson reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Dustin Johnson, center, gestures as he walks toward his ball on the 15th fairway during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mackenzie Hughes, of Canada, watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)