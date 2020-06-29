Blytheville gunfire leaves 3 people dead; Missourian arrested

Three people were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in Blytheville on Saturday evening, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.

The suspect, 36-year-old Marlon Tucker of St. Louis, Mo., was apprehended by authorities in Missouri early Sunday morning, Thompson said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The victims all knew one another or were related, Thompson said. They were attending a party at a residence in the 600 block of Parkway Drive when a physical altercation broke out. Tucker began shooting moments after the altercation began, according to Thompson.

However, Thompson said that based on available information, Tucker was not involved in the altercation, adding, "There is no explanation why Tucker began shooting people."

Tucker fled the area just after the shooting and before police arrived, stealing a vehicle from the scene, the police chief said.

Witnesses were able to provide information on the vehicle, and about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Blytheville police received confirmation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol that Tucker had been taken into custody in Jefferson County, Mo., after a pursuit.

He was later transported to the Ste. Genevieve County jail, where he was interviewed by Blytheville police detectives. Thompson said Tucker "provided no clear motive for his actions."

Tucker had several firearms with him when he was arrested, Thompson said. Officials will be working with Missouri authorities to extradite Tucker to Arkansas for formal charges, according to Thompson.

During the news conference, Thompson identified the victims, whom he said police found shot in the residence.

The victims were 54-year-old Oscar Lane, Sr.; 54-year-old Joyce Adams; and 29-year-old Virginia Bailey. All three are reportedly from Blytheville. Lane was found dead at the scene. Adams later died at the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville and Bailey later died at Baptist Health in Little Rock, Thompson said.

Darnell Wilson, 37, suffered serious injuries, Thompson said.

Tucker is Lane's nephew, Thompson said, and went to Blytheville earlier on the day of the shooting.

The NEA Town Courier first reported the news on Sunday.