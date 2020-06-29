Police report body found in Little Rock home; address linked to man killed by trooper

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A body was found late Sunday in the Little Rock home of a man who was fatally shot by an Arkansas State Police trooper over the weekend, authorities said.

A caller notified the Little Rock Police Department of the body, which was found at 2409 Howard Street, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

Public records show Aloysius Keaton, 58, who was shot by state police on Saturday and later died, is a listed resident at the address.

Barnes didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was found dead or suggest a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.