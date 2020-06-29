District unveils science academy

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith School District students entering sixth grade in August will have a new opportunity to delve into the fields of health science.

The school district introduced the inaugural Health Sciences Academy at Darby Junior High on its website Tuesday. It described the academy as an "innovative, hands-on academic learning program through the lens of health sciences."

"Only 25 6th grade students will be accepted into the new academy and will have the opportunity to experience project-based, accelerated learning in the areas of math and science," the website states.

Students interested in participating are asked to fill out an online application at bit.ly/ApplyHSAcademy to get started. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A lottery system will be put to use if the number of applicants exceeds available placements.

The academy comes with the following requirements:

• Students must be entering the sixth grade during the 2020-21 school year.

• Students must have satisfactory attendance and behavior to be considered.

• Students must be meeting or exceeding Arkansas ACT Aspire expectations in the areas of literacy and math.

Questions can be sent via email to curiousminds@fortsmithschools.org.